YORK is now thought to be at risk of thunder, lightning, flash floods and strong winds on both Monday AND Tuesday.

The Met Office has extended its original yellow warning for thunderstorms on Monday to Tuesday as well.

The warning starts at 10am on Monday, when 'hit-and-miss thunderstorms' are likely to develop, producing some torrential downpours for some spots, and possible disruption.

Forecasters say spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and there's a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts.

The warning for Tuesday says that while some places will stay dry, others are likely to see thunderstorms with torrential rain bringing possible disruption.

Again, spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closure and there is a chance of homes and businesses being flooded and struck by lightning.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater," it says.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."