A man was pulled from the River Wharfe in Tadcaster by passers-by this afternoon
Firefighters were called to the scene behind Sainsburys at just after 2pm after reports of a man in the water.
"Three males passing by pulled him out of the river prior to the arrival of the Fire Brigade," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
"Fire Service crew administered first aid until the arrival of an ambulance crew."
