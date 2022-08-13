A man was pulled from the River Wharfe in Tadcaster by passers-by this afternoon

Firefighters were called to the scene behind Sainsburys at just after 2pm after reports of a man in the water.

"Three males passing by pulled him out of the river prior to the arrival of the Fire Brigade," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said. 

"Fire Service crew administered first aid until the arrival of an ambulance crew."