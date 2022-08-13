POLICE investigating a collision in Harrogate yesterday between a car and a bicycle which left the cyclist seriously injured have traced a potential witness.
The cyclist was taken to hospital following the collision, involving a white Vauxhall Viva, on the town’s Cold Bath Road at about 1.40pm on Friday.
Police say they have traced a witness - the driver of a small, dark-coloured hatchback car which was travelling up Cold Bath Road when the collision occurred, and which stopped briefly at the scene.
But they are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who saw the white Vauxhall Viva travelling up Cold Bath Road from the direction of the roundabout near the Fat Badger pub, or the cyclist who was travelling in the opposite direction down Cold Bath Road.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 12220142867, or email 001282@northyorkshire.police.uk.
