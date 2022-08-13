Police, fire and other emergency and rescue services were out in force in Coney Street today.

A fire sengine was parked just in front of the Mansion House, while a string of police vans and cars stretched down the street.

York Rescue Boat and the York Bid Rangers also put in an appearance.

But it wasn't because a major incident had been declared in the centre of Yiork.

It was simply a family day where members of the public could get to talk with members of the emergency services.

Children even got to climb into the cab of a police van and a fire engine - and try out hats for size.

One delighted youngster was 10-year-old Jake MacDougall, who was visiting York with his family from the Durham area.

Jake MacDougall, 10, behind the wheel of a police van in Coney Street today, with Sgt Matthew Kilburn

Jake has wanted to be a policeman since he was three years old. "I want to help people!" he said.

So he was thrilled to be able to sit behind the wheel of a police van - and to ask questions of Sgt Matthew Kilburn of York Police's city centre neighbourhood policing team.

Emergency services teams began to arrive at Coney Street at about 12 noon, and stayed until 4pm today.

Sgt Kilburn said there had been a 'really good response' from the public.

"The shops are also happy to see us - no one is going to do any shoplifting today!" he said.

He said as well as telling people about the work of the emergency services, today was also a chance to issue timely warnings about river safety, fire risk - and 'sneak-in' burglaries.

"We're saying people should keep their doors and windows closed," he said.

"It is easy to be in the back garden enjoying the sun, and someone sneaks in through an unlocked front door or open window."

A fire engine outside the Mansion House today

Pete Buckle, a fire service Blue Watch crew manager based at York Fire Station, added that people should not be tempted to jump into the River Ouse to cool down in the hot weather.

"There have been too many incidents in the River Ouse," he said.

"It is still really cold in the water, however warm the temperature may be."

Only last night, fire crews and rescue boat volunteers were called out to rescue a man who fell 18 feet into the River Foss and suffered a suspected broken leg.

Police will be holding another community day in Haxby from 10.30am on Sunday.

PCSO Ben Heugh from the York Outer Neighbourhood Police Team said: "I'll be holding a Community Q & A session at the bandstand in Haxby at 10.30am on Sunday for anyone who wants to discuss any local issues. Please come along for a chat."