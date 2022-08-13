PEOPLE enjoying the sunshine in Heworth's Glen Gardens today were taken by surprise when the air ambulance landed in the park.
Press reader Bob Allison said it touched down late this morning. But he said a casualty was taken away by land ambulance instead.
A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said there had been a medical incident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel