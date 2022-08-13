A 77-year-old man who was injured when a car collided with him in a supermarket car park has died.

The man was walking through Lidl car park in Northallerton at about 1.35pm on August 8 when a black Volkswagen collided with him.

He was taken by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious injuries. Police confirmed today that he had died.

They have renewed their appeal for witnesses. The driver of the car involved has been interviewed under caution.

Anyone with information is asked to either contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room or contact the officer in the case, DC 918 Ed Drake on Ed.Drake@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference 12221039886 when sharing information.