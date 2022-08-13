The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in North Yorkshire for Tuesday, August 16.

It is expected to last the whole day from midnight and will affect places like York, Whitby, Scarborough and Harrogate.

In a statement on the weather warning as a whole the Met Office said: "Whilst some places will miss them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain seem likely to develop quite widely on Tuesday across parts of England and Wales. 20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, but where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 50 mm in less than three hours.

What do weather warnings mean?





"There is a low probability that higher totals could occur in a few spots over the course of the day, while hail and frequent lightning are likely additional hazards for some places. There is considerable uncertainty at this stage in regional and county level focus."

What to expect in North Yorkshire with yellow thunderstorm warning

In terms of what to expect the Met Office stated: