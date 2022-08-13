North Yorkshire Fire Service has warned of the danger of fires breaking out over the weekend in tinder-dry farmland areas.

It has issued a series of tips for farmers and others heading into the countryside to help reduce the risk.

With the dry spell expcted to last at least until tomorrow, it says anyone heading off into the countryside should not start a barbecue or bonfire - and should take care to dispose of cigarette butts properly.

"With land being this dry a discarded cigarette can easily start a fire," a spokesperson said.

The fire service has also urged homeowners everywhere NOT to burn rubbish in their garden - at least until we get some rain.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in the York area will hit 30 degrees again this afternoon. Tomorrow morning will be a little cooler and cloudier, but in the afternoon temperatures will once again hit 30 degrees, with no sign of rain.

The dry spell could break on Monday afternoon, with showers and even possibly a thunderstorm, although temperatures will remain high at up to 27 degrees.

The fire service's advice for those in countryside areas this weekend is:

FOR THE GENERAL PUBLIC

Discarded cigarettes and glass - with land being this dry a discarded cigarette or glass item can easily start a fire

Disposable BBQs – do not use these anywhere near farmland and crops

DO NOT start bonfires during hot weather periods

Fires can start from exhaust fumes – ensure any farm machinery is fitted with the appropriate filters

FOR FARMERS