FIREFIGHTERS raced to reports of a fire in a field near Askham Lane just before 9.30pm last night - only to find a householder had already taken things into their own hands.
The fire had been spreading to a garden fence.
"On arrival the fire had already been extinguished by the resident using a garden hosepipe," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here