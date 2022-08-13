POLICE are pleading with people NOT to jump off bridges into the water in an attempt to cool off.

They say with water levels low because of the lack of rain, this is even more dangerous than usual.

North Yorkshire Police's public safety officer John Jake said there had been reports from across the area of young people and adults jumping off bridges into water as temperatures have soared in the latest heatwave.

He said: "The water level is much lower than usual, and we're concerned people jumping off bridges may injure themselves on the riverbed. There's a possibility of debris beneath the water, which may injure or entangle swimmers.

"Cold water shock is also a worry - although the weather is hot, below the surface the water may be very cold."

Once area where groups had been congegating was the bridge over the River Aire at Kildwick, near Skipton.

"Kildwick is one area of concern, but all open water is potentially dangerous, so we're asking people to only swim in designated areas and show care, " Mr Jake said.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said it had received 'numerous reports' of young people and adults jumpinng into the River Aire at Kildwick.

It issued the following water safety advice:

NEVER

let older children swim in unsupervised areas like quarries, canals or ponds

interfere with lifesaving equipment – you never know when it might be needed

enter the water under the influence of alcohol or drugs

ALWAYS

pay attention to warning signs and flags

look out for people you are with, make sure they are safe

take care when walking or running near water

REMEMBER

There are often hidden dangers beneath the surface such as plants, bikes, trolleys and broken glass.

Dogs generally get out of the water themselves, do not be tempted to go in after them.

If you have a concern ring 999 and ask for the fire service.

If you see someone in difficulty: