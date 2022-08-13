YORK Rescue Boat volunteers teamed up with emergency services to save a man who fell into the River Foss last night.
Fire crews from Acomb and York were called out at 10.49pm. The man had fallen about 18 feet into the water.
"He had managed to get back to the embankment but had suffered a suspected broken leg," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
"York Rescue Boat assisted with the use of an inflatable raft to transport the casualty to a suitable landing site where he could be brought back to dry land and taken to hospital."
A York Rescue Boat spokesperson said by the time its volunteers arrived at the scene, firefighters had managed to stabilise the casualty on a ledge.
"Our team deployed two swift water rescue technicians into the river along with an inflatable raft where they were then able to transport the casualty down stream to a safe extraction point.
"With assistance from @NYorksPolice and @YorksAmbulance the casualty was then placed on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance."
