Anne Heche has died after her life support was turned off following her horror car crash in LA last week.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital following the incident in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles on Friday (August 5) and was found to have suffered “severe anoxic brain injury”.

Her vehicle struck a two-storey home and “erupted in heavy fire” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

It took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the flames within the heavily damaged structure, according to an LAFD report.

Tributes to Anne Heche

The actor’s death was announced by her friend Nancy Davis on Instagram, posting a tribute along with a series of photos. She wrote: “Heaven has a new Angel . My loving , kind , fun , endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared .

“Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me. She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS . My heart is broken“.

Anne Heche temporarily kept on life support

Hours after the incident, a statement on behalf of her family said the actress was being temporarily kept on life support.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the statement read.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

The statement added: “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit.

“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love.

“She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”