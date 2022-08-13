Four drivers and car owners are facing large bills after they failed to respond to court summons and were convicted in their absence.
Hansa Snober, 25, of Westgate, Pickering, must pay £344 after she was convicted of jumping a red traffic light in Bradford. She must pay a £220 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and got three penalty points.
Scott McTear Farquhar, 31, of Thornhills, Haxby, must pay £816 after he was convicted of failing to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Walton near Wetherby. He was given six penalty points, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Marcus Loveday, 27, of Fox Lane, Selby, must pay £816 after he was convicted of driving without insurance in Leeds. He must pay a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Paul Regan, 57, of Walton Place, York, must pay £344 after he was convicted of speeding in Bradford. He must pay a £220 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Sophia Ingrid Hodgkinson, 29, of Grange Farm Close, Selby, must pay £816 after she was convicted of driving without insurance and driving without a licence on the M62. She was given eight penalty points, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
All cases were dealt with at Bradford Magistrates Court.
