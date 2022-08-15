A MAN who exposed himself on the riverbank in the city centre is among defendants dealt with recently at York Magistrates Court.
Richard William Craig, 45, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted shop theft committed while subject to a community order for other thefts. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.
Ged Liam Corbett, 27, of no fixed address, admitted indecent exposure on Queens Staith Landing and was made subject to a two-year community order with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 19-day rehabilitative programme and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was also put on the sex offenders’ register for five years and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge.
Scott Green, 48, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, was jailed for 12 weeks after he was convicted at trial of assaulting a police emergency worker. He pleaded guilty to failure to attend an earlier hearing. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the police officer and a £128 statutory surcharge.
Daniel Cairns, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for 32 weeks. He pleaded guilty to three charges of assault, seven of stealing alcohol from shops and one of possessing cocaine. He was ordered to pay a £187 statutory surcharge.
