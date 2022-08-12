An e-scooter rider is among four men banned recently at York Magistrates Court.

Gareth Dean Jordan Nicholson, 27, of Springfield Road, Sherburn-in-Elmet, was banned from driving for three years. He was found guilty of cannabis driving in Sherburn-in-Elmet at a trial. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 60 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Stanislaw Waldemar Szczepanski was banned from driving for five years and jailed for 26 weeks. The 52-year-old of Holbeck Road, Leeds, pleaded guilty to driving when twice the legal alcohol limit in Sherburn-in-Elmet and nearly four times the alcohol limit in Cleckheaton and failure to attend court. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Lewis James Gargett was banned from driving for 13 months after he admitted drink riding an e-scooter on Whip-ma-whop-ma-gate, York. The 24-year-old of Goxhill Grove, Lincoln, was fined £294 and ordered to pay a £118 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Wesley Ronald Smith was banned from driving for three years for drink driving while two and a half times the legal alcohol limit at a petrol station on Tadcaster Road, York. The 31-year-old from The Avenue, Askern, Doncaster, was also made subject to a 12-month community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.