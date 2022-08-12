A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire has reopened after a car fire.
North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the A61, south of Ripon, is back open after being closed in both directions.
Speaking on Twitter, a spokesperson for the force said: "Thank you for your patience - the A61 south of Ripon has now re-opened in both directions."
Thank you for your patience - the A61 south of Ripon has now re-opened in both directions. https://t.co/xdaLIyE7Dg— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) August 12, 2022
