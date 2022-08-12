A MAJOR road in York has reopened after a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say there's still traffic disruption on the A64 near York after an earlier crash.
The A64 eastbound at the Fulford Interchange was closed for a while after a crash.
A police spokesman said earlier: "An HGV needs recovering, so the road and the on slip east bound) will be closed from now until recovery is complete.
"Thanks for your patience if you're affected."
They have now confirmed the road has reopened.
