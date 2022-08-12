North Yorkshire has around 100 more police compared to a year ago and almost 200 more since 2019.

Home Office figures show a ‘baseline’ of 1450 officers in 2019, increased to 1528 last July, to 1640 in June, with the county ‘allocated’ 194 extra officers.

Overall, North Yorkshire and York has 1038 male police and 602 females. Recruitment drives took place in September, January, May and June.

York Outer MP Julian welcomed the numbers as part of the Conservative Government’s pledge to recruit 20,000 more police nationally by March 2023, which he says will mean more officers ‘on the ground.’

He said: “Having worked closely with North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe, I know just how valuable boots on the ground are – particularly with the challenges of allocating resources for a city like York as well as the more rural parts of North Yorkshire“

Commissioner Metcalfe said: “Across North Yorkshire and York, we have recruited more police officers and staff to ensure we are keeping people safe and feeling as safe as possible. We have also invested more in the frontline to help protect communities.

“We are always looking for more people to join our team – both on the frontline and supporting behind the scenes – and you can find information about current vacancies at www.northyorkshire.police.uk/jobs .”