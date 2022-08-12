A YORK hospital trust was caring for 97 coronavirus patients on its wards as of Tuesday this week (August 9), figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 9 was down from 115 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which runs York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital - occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 32 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 143.
Across England there were 8,624 people in hospital with Covid as of August 9, with 233 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 37 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 12 per cent.
The figures also show that 42 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the York and Scarborough trust in the week to August 7. This was up from 37 in the previous seven days.
