A LEVEL crossing on the outskirts of York will be out of action while works are carried out.
The level crossing in Station Road, Poppleton, close to Poppleton Station will be closed at 10pm on Sunday, August 21 and is expected to reopen just before 6am the following day.
Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks.
An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and signs will be in place.
