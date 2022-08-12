A North Yorkshire housebuilder says it has sold a third of a new housing scheme at Church Fenton off-site and off-plan.
Ashberry Homes has just opened a site office at Busk Lane after a year of selling the 124-home development through Manning Stainton estate agent in Wetherby.
Sales manager Paula Mudoch say typically such methods tend to lead to few sales, but such a large chunk has been sold due to “a big change in how homebuyers are approaching the buoyant new homes market here in Yorkshire.”
Previously, such off-plan buyers were after a good deal, but now, with demand for homes in North Yorkshire at an all-time high, buyers want to reserve early, knowing that once done, the house will be theirs.
“People don’t want to miss out and so developments in great locations like Church Fenton are performing extremely well – even when the buying and selling needs to be done off-plan and off-site,” added Paula.
Being built on part of the site of the former RAF base in Church Fenton, Poppy Fields comprises 124-homes and features everything from two-bedroom mews houses to four bedroom detached homes. Prices on the remaining homes currently range from £252,995 to £430,995.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here