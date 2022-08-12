A TEENAGE boy has been charged with several counts of possession of Class A drugs and weapons.
Humberside Police has reported that a boy, 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of possession of Class A drugs, two counts of possession of a weapon in a private place, and possession of Class B drugs.
He was charged following a warrant at a premises on Pasture Road, Goole, on Thursday, August 11.
He is due to appear at court at a later date.
