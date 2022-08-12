A SERIOUS collision has forced emergency services to close a road in a North Yorkshire town.
Emergency services are at the scene of the collision at the junction of West Cliffe Grove and Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.
It was reported to North Yorkshire Police at 1.41pm today (August 12) and involved a car and a cyclist.
The road is currently closed with diversions in place, motorists should avoid the area at this time, North Yorkshire Police said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article