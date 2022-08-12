A SERIOUS collision has forced emergency services to close a road in a North Yorkshire town.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision at the junction of West Cliffe Grove and Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.

It was reported to North Yorkshire Police at 1.41pm today (August 12) and involved a car and a cyclist.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place, motorists should avoid the area at this time, North Yorkshire Police said.