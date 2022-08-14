WHO remembers when this corner of York’s city centre looked like this?
During the Seventies, developments to the former Queen’s Hotel in Micklegate were causing huge problems to both drivers and pedestrians.
In this 1974 picture, you can see the scaffolding placed around the hotel in preparation for demolition.
The protective hoarding was not only considered an eyesore but also jutted out into the road, obstructing the footpath.
Regarded as one of the finest examples of 18th-century architecture, the hotel and its adjoining shops at No.3 and No.5 Micklegate were demolished in 1975.
In January 1989, archaeologists working on the Queen’s Hotel site found the remains of a Roman wall, suggesting that the area could have been of major significance to the Roman Empire.
For more stories and photos of old York, join our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here