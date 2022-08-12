HOUSEHOLDERS who repeatedly breach Yorkshire Water's new hosepipe ban face a £1,000 fine.

But the company says that it would first remind them of their obligations not to use a hosepipe, and that is usually enough to ensure compliance.

"We will be asking everyone to adhere to the ban," said a spokeswoman.

"If we are told repeatedly about someone breaking the ban, the first thing we do is remind them of their obligations. This is usually enough.

"However, if they continue to use a hosepipe then we are able to write further, visit, or they can be fined £1,000."

Asked how the company would detect breaches, she said its staff were regularly out and about as part of their day-to-day work.

"If they spot people breaking the ban as they go about their day-to-day jobs, they may speak to them or we may send them a letter reminding them of their obligations," she said.

She added that Yorkshire Water would not be using drones to check on breaches.

Asked whether it would encourage people to report on breaches of the ban by their neighbours, she said: "Customers can call us to report hosepipe use, if they wish."

Asked how long the ban might last for, she said: "We’ll be constantly reviewing the ban and keeping an eye on reservoir levels, rainfall predictions and other environmental indicators.

"We’ll keep customers and stakeholders updated on any changes."