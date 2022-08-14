A ROAD through a York suburb is set to close for more than a month from tomorrow (August 15).

Drivers are being warned that Grosvenor Road in Clifton will close from 8am on August 15 until 5.30pm on September 18 City of York Council says the road closure is for the removal of the large retaining walls at the former Bootham Crescent football ground.

The closure is directly outside the former football ground entrance.

York City Football Club completed its sale of Bootham Crescent to Persimmon Homes for £7 million earlier this year.

Work is now underway at the site of the club's home for nearly 90 years - until its move to the new LNER Community Stadium at Monks Cross and it will be re-developed with 93 new homes.

Persimmon is currently clearing the dormant 4.25 acre brownfield site, where York City played from 1932 until 2020.

A spokesman said its plans would see the history of the ground preserved for residents and the wider community to enjoy.

The spokesman added that 19 of the new properties would be transferred to a housing association, including houses to be made available for social rent and discount sale.

Scott Waters, managing director of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “The preservation of the ground’s history is absolutely central to our redevelopment plans to provide a fitting and lasting legacy that fans, residents and the wider public can enjoy.

“As the new custodians of the site, preserving its heritage in a way that the community can be proud is of vital importance and we are excited to start work on bringing these plans to life."