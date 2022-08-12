York has been named by Which? members as their favourite large UK city to visit this year in the consumer organisation’s annual survey of our best city break destinations.

Belfast wasn't far behind and ranked second, closely followed by Edinburgh.

York scored highly for cultural sights and food and drink while Belfast is the only large city to score five stars for its lack of crowds. Meanwhile, the Scottish capital scored top marks for cultural sights, accommodation and food and drink.

The destination features are based on real insights from readers, who tell Which? Their favourite places to visit before it goes undercover to investigate.

York received an 86 per cent rating overall, with it gaining top marks, or five stars for food and drink, five stars for cultural insights, four stars for accommodation, four stars for value for money but only two stars for its crowds.

Which cited attractions such as the city’s Gothic Minster, the Shambles, with its independent shops and restaurants, the Jorvik Viking centre, the National Museum and Spark, with its street food, art and shipping containers.

Guy Hobbs, Editor of Which? Travel, told the Press: “It’s easy to see why York, a vibrant city famed for its wealth of history and culture, topped our reader poll of best large cities in the UK this year.

“Rated five stars by our readers both for its food and drink offerings, as well as accommodation, travellers are sure to find plenty of hidden gems to uncover in this beautiful cathedral city.”

Which? Also judged Cambridge as the best medium UK city for a short break, giving it 81 per cent overall and four stars for cultural sites.

Harrogate came fifth, behind Cambridge, Canterbury, Winchester and Chester respectively.

In the small UK city category, Wells was top.

The rankings follow 3,662 Which? members in April completing an online survey about UK towns and cities they had visited for leisure purposes in the past year and stayed in for at least one night.

Members were asked to rate the food, accommodation, sights and attractions, level of crowds, and value for money at destinations across the UK.