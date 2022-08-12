FAMILIES were all smiles during a York charity's annual trip to a picturesque North Yorkshire beach.

The group gathered at Scarborough’s North Beach on Wednesday (August 10), as local families came together for their annual trip to the coast with York Inspirational Kids - a community interest company that works with autistic, disabled and special needs children.

Around a dozen youngsters, aged between eight and 18-years-old, played games on the sand, paddled in the sea and enjoyed sandwiches on the beach, while their parents were able to sit and chat with each other on a rare day of relaxation.

Ruth Thompson, managing director of the charity said the trip is a yearly highlight for both the company and the families they work with.

She said: “The sun certainly shone down on us; the kids – and their parents – all had a fantastic time.

“It’s an opportunity for parents to discuss what’s happening in their lives and in the lives of their children, with other parents who understand what they’re going through. The trip’s not only a great day out for the kids, but a welcome break for their parents.”

The day ended with ice creams all-round and a bunch of tired, but happy youngsters.

“This is what makes all the fundraising and hard work worth it. Seeing their faces and knowing they’ve had a fun day out, just like any other child at the seaside, that’s so important," Ruth added.

York Inspirational Kids is a community interest company, which grew from an online support group for parents with disabled children, set up by Ruth Thompson in 2011. The group became a community interest company in 2015.

At the beginning, 23 families took part in the group, but today, the charity works with over 2,100 families in York and surrounding areas. Its services include after-school, weekend and holiday clubs for children with physical/learning disabilities and autistic children, life and work skills for young people with autism and disabilities, coffee mornings and drop-in advice sessions, as well as social events for youngsters and their parents.

Working closely with the local authority and NHS (ICS), the charity stages workshops, therapy and training sessions for families affected by autism. It runs the York Parent Carer Forum, which provides feedback on services, helping ensure they’re fit for purpose, to the local authority, Department for Education and health authority. York Inspirational Kids is also actively involved in policy development and service delivery with its local authority, health and education partners.

For further details on York Inspirational Kids, or for updates on the charity's work in and around York, visit the Facebook page.