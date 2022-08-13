Country Walk: Redmire and Bolton Castle, a short walk

TAKE your time on a short walk through the villages of Redmire and Castle Bolton. They are lovely. Add in the imposing Bolton Castle and excellent views over mid Wensleydale and the walk makes for an enjoyable few hours.

Redmire is an attractive small village on the north side of Central Wensleydale.

There are some limited parking spaces just north of the central green. However as an alternative to arriving by car try and arrive on the Wensleydale Railway which terminates (at present) in Redmire.

Originally built in the 19th century during the ‘rail building era’ it linked the east coast main line with the Settle to Carlisle railway at Garsdale.

Although closed and the tracks removed in the 1950s the Wensleydale Railway was gradually reopened in the 1970s as a boost for tourism. It now terminates in Redmire but there is hope for an extension all the way at some stage in the future.

Walk uphill past the excellent Bolton Arms and 100 metres up the road join a signposted small gunnel on the left.

The path crosses a small stream via a footbridge before heading north west towards the Redmire and Bolton Castle (clearly visible).

It meets a second path coming in from the left. Both paths head due north (with the castle to your left) through a gate in to Castle Bolton (the village).

On entering the village turn left and walk the 200 metres along the wide, immaculately presented, avenue towards the castle.

Bolton Castle is owned by Lord Bolton, a descendant of the Scrope family who have owned the castle since the 14th century.

The castle is wonderfully positioned, with inspiring views across central Wensleydale but it is also a well preserved building.

There is a cost to visit the maze and gardens, a little more for the interior. It is worth doing once but now I just wander around looking for the best photographic opportunities!

Among other stories about the castle is of Mary Queen of Scots being imprisoned here for six months. Not much of a prison though, she did have enough freedom to ride around the grounds and enjoy the views. Visit the church opposite the castle as part of the walk.

Head south on the quiet road heading downhill on the far side of the castle walls for half a mile then turn left on to the marginally busier road. After 200 metres a path comes in from the left, this cuts the corner, crosses the river at a second footbridge and enters the village of Redmire at the Bolton Arms pub. This path offers some great views up to the castle itself, the concave gradient of the land meaning the castle is perched impressively on the hillside.

Fact Box:

Distance: Roughly 2 1/2 miles (4km)

Height to Climb: 80m (260 feet)

Start: SE 045913. There is limited parking in the village but best to arrive by train.

Difficulty: Easy. Straightforward and easy to follow throughout.

Refreshments: The Bolton Arms in Redmire is an excellent, traditional Dales pub. There is also a café in the castle, (half way through the walk)

Be Prepared:

The route description and sketch map only provide a guide to the walk. You must take out and be able to read a map (O/S Explorer OL30) and in cloudy/misty conditions a compass (essential on this walk). You must also wear the correct clothing and footwear for the outdoors. Whilst every effort is made to provide accurate information, walkers head out at their own risk.

Please observe the Countryside Code and park sensibly.

