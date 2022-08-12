YORK Racecourse is set to stage the “richest flat handicap in Britain”, the Sky Bet Ebor Festival 2022, next week with record prize money to be won.

The Sky Bet Ebor is due to showcase a week of live racing, fashion, and hospitality, running from Wednesday, August 17, to Saturday, August 20.

The festival continues to be the richest flat handicap in Britain at £500,000, and is due to host the world’s highest rated horse, Baaeed, on Wednesday and famous stayer Stradivarius will bid farewell on Friday.

However, the prize money on offer is at £6 million, £1.3 million more than last year, and the minimum prize for any race will be increased up to £80,000.

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, said: “The Sky Bet Ebor Festival is simply the highlight of our year, with the prospect of some spectacular racing action.

“We are all set for our flagship and cannot wait to welcome everybody to the Knavesmire.

“I very much hope racegoers, connections, bettors and viewers will enjoy the feast on offer.”

The Racecourse has said that due to the scheduled national rail strikes on Thursday, August 18, and Saturday, August 20, racegoers are permitted to leave vehicles overnight in the car parks at their own risk, at no cost, provided they are collected before 11am the next day.

The flagship Group One races will see a £1 million Juddmonte international, with record rewards of the £500,000 in both the Darley Yorkshire Oaks and the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe.

Plus, all nine of the Pattern races at Groups Two, Three and Listed levels have record prizes.

The Sky Bet Melrose offers record prize money of £150,000 as they contest the Ebor trip on Saturday, with the winner securing their place in the Sky Bet Ebor 2023.

There is also a new opportunity for the sprinters in the £100,000 Sky Bet Constantine Handicap on the Saturday.

In total, 24 of the 28 races will be run for at least a six-figure prize, including all seven on the opening day of the festival.

Tributes will be made to the racing journalist, Ray Gilpin, who passed away in 2015, with a red armband to be worn by the leading rider during the week.

On all four days, racegoers can watch and participate in the York Gin Ebor Fashion Lawn without needing to prebook.

Between 12.30 and 2.30, racegoers can walk the catwalk in the Edwardian Weighing Room, and a panel of judges will decide the winners on each day.

Racing TV are covering all 28 races live from the track at 10.30 each day.

York Racecourse was voted UK ‘Racecourse of the Year’, from both the Racegoers Club for three years’ running and Racehorse Owners Association.