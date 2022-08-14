UBER taxis should be stopped, giving the present situation and we should support our local taxis. I am no taxi driver, but use them regularly. Most of these Uber drivers don't know York very well. Some seem to get lost. I personally will never use them as I support our local taxis and especially the Hackney ones who have paid thousands for the Hackney licence. I say support local.
Edmund Weaver,
Holgate Road,
York
