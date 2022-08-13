PROFESSOR Mike Holmes, of primary healthcare provider Nimbuscare, says in his weekly column for The Press that he hopes York's autumn Covid and flu vaccination programme can begin in September - although it depends on vaccine supplies.

"We’ve had a flurry of visitors to our new Acomb Garth Community Care Centre this last week and it’s been great to welcome colleagues from our GP Practices, hospital, community and voluntary groups.

They all seem impressed with the new centre and were keen to be shown around.

Of course, anyone who would like to find out more about the new centre is always welcome – just give us a call.

We’re now opening during the evening and at weekends to host out of hours GP appointments.

This is part of the ‘Improving Access’ service which offers additional GP appointments from 6.30pm til 8pm and on Saturdays too. Our Acomb Garth centre is one of three hubs across the city offering these appointments, bookable via your own GP Practice.

Another great new service we’re pleased to welcome to Acomb Garth is the Weight Management service for people with weight issues, run by York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

This is a 12-month programme providing care to people who have excess weight. It begins with a period of intense education, well-being improvement and physical activity, which is followed by on-going support.

During the course of the programme, patients see a dietician, physiotherapist and counsellor, but will also have access to a specialist doctor, who may be able to help them improve any health conditions they may have or adjust any medication they take to help them lose weight. To gain access to the programme, patients must be referred by their GP and have to meet certain criteria.

This is another great example of how we’re working with colleagues from across the City to support patients. This relationship between primary care and secondary care – GP practices, community and hospital services – will improve overall care for patients.

Nimbuscare has agreed to support the York 50+ Festival this year, organised by York Older People’s Assembly.

The festival, which runs from 24 September to 2 October, coincides with International Day of Older People on 1 October. We’ll be joining the festival organisers to promote the numerous activities planned for that week.

We’re also supporting Big Ian’s 2022 ‘A Night to Remember’, via our Nimbuscare Community Fund. Once again Big Ian will be bringing his team together his team of the finest voices & performers in York on 8 September and I’m sure our team from Nimbuscare will be there again this year.

The event, now in its seventh year has become part of York’s calendar and I can thoroughly recommend it.

This is a great occasion which not only provides fantastic entertainment, but also raises awareness of dementia and brings our community together to make a difference; supporting St.Leonard’s Hospice, Dementia Projects in York, Bereaved Children Support York & Accessible Arts & Media.

Nimbuscare is truly about the whole community, focusing on all ages. We’re very much hoping to be relaunching our Children’s Ambulatory Treatment (CAT) clinics again this winter. These children’s clinics proved very popular for families and carers of children aged three months to 11 years with certain respiratory and other issues.

The clinics are set to commence at the end of September on Thursdays and Fridays. Children who meet certain agreed criteria can be referred to the clinics via their GP or other healthcare professionals.

This service, which will see and treat up to 22 children at each clinic, promises to reduce winter pressures associated with a surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and is another example of how Nimbuscare is helping to reduce the number of people going into hospital.

We know many of you will be waiting for news of the Autumn Covid and Flu vaccination programmes.

We’re still waiting to hear exactly when the vaccines will arrive and are hoping to begin some clinics at our Askham Bar Community Care Centre mid to late September.

We very much hope to be able to offer both vaccines at one visit for those eligible as we know that’s what people want.

It does depend, however, on how we receive this year’s vaccine supply. Nimbuscare will be sending text or letter invites to all those eligible as part of a phased approach, so please be reassured that we will be in touch."