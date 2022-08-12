AN ART display is coming to a popular park in York this month - featuring work from 22 artists.
The Friends of Rowntree Park are excited to announce that their Art in the Park 2022 display will be up in the park toward the end of next week. Artists were invited to submit pieces under the theme of ‘Wild Rowntree Park’.
Abigail Gaines, Friends of Rowntree Park charity manager said: “We were overwhelmed by the submissions this year and it was difficult to select the final pieces. We are so delighted that Rowntree Park provides so much inspiration for artists.
"Having Art in the Park adds another element to a walk in the park. It’s a great talking point and celebrates the biodiversity in the park and highlights the good work our volunteers do.”
The art will be displayed in the centre of the park and features 22 artists, aiming to show a variety of art styles printed on to board. There will also be some additional pieces linked to collection going on display in the York Explore Reading Cafe in the park.
The Friends of Rowntree Park have taken on a larger role in maintaining and caring for specific areas of the park over the last few years.
