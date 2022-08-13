CALLING all afternoon tea lovers! York is among the WORST - and the BEST - for high tea in the UK.

These are the seemingly contradictory findings from a new survey which measured cafes across a variety of categories.

According to the survey by lottie.org, York is named 16th worst area for afternoon tea in the UK - but this is because only four in ten cafes have it on their menus.

When it comes to the actual quality of afternoon tea in York, city providers do much better - York secures a high score of 8.70/10 for ratings.

However there is another sour note: York is expensive and only earns 0.94/10 for its prices.

To mark national afternoon tea week we've put together this guide to afternoon tea in York, based on TripAdvisor reviews.

Here are five venues worth a visit...with verdicts from TripAdvisor reviewers:

1. Countess of York, National Railway Museum

The Countess of York restaurant - a renovated railway carriage at the National Railway Museum in York where you can take afternoon tea

Eat in an elegant restored railway carriage

Price: £52 for two

Verdict: "What a lovely experience! We really enjoyed our afternoon tea at the Countess of York. The staff were excellent - so lovely and accommodating!"

railwaymuseum.org.uk/visit/countess-york

2. Cafe 21 Fenwick, York

Served daily from 2pm

Price: £40 for 2/£55 for 2 with champagne

Verdict: "Afternoon tea was more than we could eat. Worth the money, and was offered a container take home the remaining food."

cafe21york.co.uk/afternoon-tea/

3. Bettys, St Helen's Square York

Afternoon tea at Bettys in York - but did you know you can book to take afternoon tea upstairs, and so beat the queues?

Don't be put off by the queues! You can book in advance to have afternoon two in the upstairs Belmont Room.

Price: From £34.95 per person

Verdict: "There is a pianist and you are treated like royalty. We opted for the champagne afternoon tea as an extra treat and we were not disappointed. The afternoon tea was delicious. We were even offered a replenish of sandwiches at no extra cost."

www.bettys.co.uk/traditional-afternoon-tea

4. The Grand, York, Station Rise

Afternoon tea at The Grand, York

Awarded ‘Best Afternoon Tea’ by 2022 Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence - and you will be dining in York's only five-star hotel.

Price: From £34.50 per person.

Verdict: "The food was fresh and elegantly served. We were offered more tea whenever we needed it ...and we were offered a box to take any home."

thegrandyork.co.uk

5. Cakes d'Licious, Clifton, York

Vintage afternoon tea on offer at Cakes d'Licious in Clifton

This family-run tearoom has a vintage theme

Prices: £18 per person/£10.95 for children

Verdict: "The portions were really generous that we actually had to take some cakes away with us!"

