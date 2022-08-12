THE Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in York on Monday.

Forecasters say that while some places will stay dry, others could see locally heavy rain with disruption as thunderstorms develop.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds," it says.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

The warning runs from 6am until midnight.

The storms will bring an end to York's heatwave, which is set to peak at 31C in York on Sunday.