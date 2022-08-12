RESIDENTS in a York town are being invited to speak to police at a special event.
North Yorkshire Police say they will be holding a community question and answer session in Haxby on the outskirts of the city this coming Sunday (August 14) for anyone who has any issues they'd like to raise.
PCSO Ben Heugh from the York Outer Neighbourhood Police Team said: "I'll be holding a Community Q & A session at the bandstand in Haxby at 10.30am on Sunday for anyone who wants to discuss any local issues.
"Please come along for a chat."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article