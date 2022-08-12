FRIENDS of a "bubbly and cheerful" girl who lives near York are set to rally together to take on the Yorkshire three peaks following her cancer diagnosis.

The friends decided to come together after Immy Hall, 20, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in May this year. The interior design student from Alne, near York, is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for stage four cancer.

Immy was in her first year at the University of Salford when she started to feel poorly but put it down to student life and communal living. Her symptoms included night sweats and a worsening of her eczema condition.

“At Easter time I was laid in my bed at university feeling ill,” said Immy. “I rolled over and realised I had this big lump on my neck," she added.

Now back home with mum and dad, Jo and Peter and sister Jess, Immy is undergoing a three-month course of chemotherapy.

Immy said: “Although the diagnosis still doesn’t seem real, I’m feeling good and I’ve recently been told, following an interim scan, that my treatment won’t take quite as long as we first thought, which is really great news."

Six members of her friendship group, who all live in the same area, are to tackle Yorkshire’s three peaks hike in one day, while they all try to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK, in solidarity with their much-loved friend.

Immy and her friends opted to support Cancer Research UK because they want to direct money into lymphoma research and treatment and raise awareness among young adults. Fundraising so far stands at more than £4,500.

Immy said she was overwhelmed by the effort her friends were making to raise money on her behalf.

“When they come down the last peak, I know I will cry. The fact they’re all so invested in it is such a testament to how close we all are. It’s so nice that they can do this for me, but it’s also for so many other people,” the 20-year-old added.

Immy said that since her diagnosis, she had learned a lot about lymphoma and wanted to raise awareness.

Ben McCaffrey, one of the six who will be tackling the 24 miles up Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, has known Immy since they were in nursery school.

He said: "She’s bubbly, she’s cheerful, she’s loud, she’s always the centre of the group. It’s so amazing how strong she is.

"She’s been my best friend all my life. I know the cancer can’t feel real for her and it didn’t feel real for me."

The others joining the walk on August 18 are Dom Sterrit, Harrison Hurst, Olly Henley and Sam Lupton and Benji Traver.

To support the group's effort: visit their donation page at: https://bit.ly/3vZCIjv