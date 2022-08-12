EMERGENCY services have been called in after a crash in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly after midnight after reports of a crash in Station Road in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "York were mobilised to reports of a single vehicle crash.
"On arrival crews confirmed no persons had been trapped and fire service assistance was not required, no action taken."
It's not known if anyone has been injured.
