THIS incredible image shows the August supermoon, the Sturgeon Moon, over the Yorkshire night sky.

It was taken by Press Camera Club member Kieran Delaney last night who said he was "beyond happy with this image."

Anne Howard Webb also captured the supermoon from her base in East Yorkshire and shared this fabulous photo in our Facebook group too.

Sturgeon supermoon over East Yorkshire by Anne Howard Webb

The final supermoon of 2022 is set to peak in the night sky this week, which is also known as the 'Sturgeon Moon'.

Supermoons tend to look larger and brighter by due to how close this full moon is to the Earth.

According to the Natural History Museum's website, supermoons appear so bright because they “cast about 30 per cent more light on the plant than when the moon is at its dimmest.”

The reason for this is that as the Moon is closer more of the Sun’s rays that are reflecting off the moon’s surface make it to Earth.

The BBC Science Focus Magazine states that the supermoon would be visible in the early hours of Friday, August 12.

It would reach its peak at 2.36am but should be visible in the few hours before that time also.

