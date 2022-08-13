YORK punk rocker Stevie Ze Suicide says he likes to shock people - and his latest hairdo is sure to do that... although whether he can actually see anyone's reaction might be open to doubt.

The former drummer with UK Subs says the hair - half startling pink and half platinum blond, with a long fringe dangling over his face - is certainly attracting lots of attention and requests for selfies when he goes about York.

He said he was recently at York Hospital - getting his foot examined for possible damage from half a century of stepping vigorously on drum pedals; it was OK - when a group of nurses came up and asked for selfies.

Asked if he was in danger of bumping into lampposts while walking down the street, he said: "No, I can JUST see where I'm going."

He said the style was loosely based on the Kinks' guitarist Dave Davis' sixties Carnaby Street look - as he prepares to bring out a new album called Carnaby vStreet.

"As David Bowie said to me, 'the future belongs to those who can hear it coming,' and yes, I can just see where I'm going,"he said.

Steve told how he got to know Bowie after his years playing with three of the top 10 British punk bands, UK Subs, The Damned and The Exploited.

"After Punk, I went on to work for Simon Cowell, when he asked me to play drums on his singer Sinitta's videos," he said.

"He asked me why I don't sing and put me in the studio with David Bowie's producer and legendary bass player, Trevor Bolder, where we did two albums worth of songs.

"This is when Bowie said to me: "When I was your age Stevie, I had the repulsive urge to be something more than human," so he invented Ziggy Stardust."

Stevie, who has a website, www.steviezesuicide.com, said he worked in the video making business for a while at MGMM, where he met stars including Diana Ross, Tina Turner, the Rolling Stones, Freddie Murcury, Elton John, Phil Collins and George Micheal.

His experiences with such stars have been recounted in books, which have been reported by The Press previously.