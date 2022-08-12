A new mayor for the North Yorkshire region should be based in York to ensure the city does not get left behind as part of the incoming devolution deal, York’s Labour group has said.

York and North Yorkshire are set to become part of a joint mayoral combined authority under plans agreed with the government, unlocking millions of pounds of funding and devolving powers from Whitehall.

Subject to the agreement of both councils, an elected mayor will be installed in 2024, but fears have been raised that North Yorkshire – which dwarfs York in size – could wield more influence in the arrangement.

A new mayor would likely be voted in by considerably more North Yorkshire residents than York ones and would likely be Conservative. There are currently just two Conservative Party councillors in York.

The mayoral combined authority (MCA) will incorporate both the Local Enterprise Partnership and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

York Labour leader Cllr Claire Douglas said the body, which could have up to 100 staff members, should be based in York.

She said: “From those we speak with who are familiar with the devolution process, there is quite a lot of concern that should a mayor be elected with significantly more votes from North Yorkshire than York, this could translate into North Yorkshire seeing the lion’s share of investment.

“Basing a new combined authority in York would go some way towards countering that fear, and reflect the importance of York as the key economic centre for the entire area.”

Cllr Douglas urged the council, currently run by the Liberal Democrats and Greens, to act swiftly to prepare options for a York base, should both councils agree to the proposed devolution deal.

“If this doesn’t happen, I fear the MCA will gradually emerge out of North Yorkshire County Council,” she added. “That could be bad news for York. If this is to work, it has to function in the best interests of York residents.

“The Tories already have previous for funnelling money towards their own affluent areas through both the Towns Fund and the Levelling Up Fund, so if the Lib Dem led council takes its eye off the ball, there’s a good indication of what could happen."

The Liberal Democrats did not respond to a request for comment.

When the devolution deal was signed earlier this month, York council leader Cllr Keith Aspden said the structure of the MCA was designed to make it a partnership between the two authorities’ councillors, council leaders and the mayor.

“If you get those relationships off on the wrong footing, you’re not going to achieve anything for your areas,” he said.

North Yorkshire County Council leader Cllr Carl Les said at the time: “There’s a structure and decision making process.

“The mayor will chair the combined authority and I think it’d be a very foolish mayor who got accused of favouring one over the other.”

If agreed by councillors, a public consultation on the devolution deal could take place in October and through to December this year.