MOST people might plan a party or family get-together to mark the milestone of turning 70.

But Tony Robinson has other plans.

The North Yorkshire man has committed himself to a series of 70 seven-mile runs in the run up for a half and full marathon, all in the name of charity.

That is more than 500 miles he will be running with the aim of raising £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Scarborough-based Tony, who is a business speaker, author, and champion of small business and was awarded an OBE in recognition of his service to small firms and training, says he is running in memory of five friends who he has lost to cancer: Jude, Digby, Mandy, Charles and Elizabeth.

All of them are all represented on his striking lobster hat that he wears for his runs.

Tony said: “The hat is a real conversation starter, that’s for sure! But when the going gets tough, their faces and the memories of the times we had together inspire me to keep going. I’m the lucky one.”

Turning 70 in September, Tony has already completed his 70 separate runs and will take part in the Great North Run on September 11, followed by the Yorkshire Marathon in York on October 17.

Tony during the Loch Ness marathon

He said: “I have seen what Macmillan Cancer Support provide and they are a real lifeline to people with cancer and their families.

“I wanted to do something to mark my 70th year of being on the planet and thought best to raise funds for such a worthy cause. I know times are incredibly difficult at the minute and have often found that people with very little give the most. If people can share my story or, even better, donate a quid or too, it would be very much appreciated.

“I must thank all of my supporters so far, including the staff at The Teapot on the East Pier, for keeping me topped up on coffee and scones!”

Rebekah Holmes, Macmillan’s Fundraising Manager in Yorkshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Tony for dedicating his 70th year to others by taking on this epic challenge. It is a very touching tribute to the friends he has lost and we can’t thank him enough for doing whatever it takes for people living with and affected by cancer.”

To donate, head to www.justgiving.com/anthony-robinson11 or text TONY70 to give £5.

