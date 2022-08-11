A CORDON has been put in place in York's most famous street.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about 2.17pm today after reports of roof tiles falling to the ground and narrowly missing shoppers.
A spokesman for the service said: "An Officer was called to assess roof tiles hanging over a public highway.
"This was cordoned off and left for attendance of the council maintenance department."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article