Better bus services are promised in York, including a new city centre shuttle services and the return of the Poppleton Park and Ride.

The proposals form part of an Enhancement Partnership Plan between City of York Council and bus operators, which has just gone out for public consultation.

The plan looks at how bus services operate now, how they could be improved and how the council would work with bus companies.

City of York Council has received £17.3m from the Department of Transport for its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) but central government says it must form the partnership to secure the money.

Central government also awarded the council a further £8.4m for zero-emission buses, which will be match-funded by operators.

Under the plan, proposed improvements include better bus stops, shelters and more real-time information screens.

The Poppleton Park and Ride service, dormant since April 2020, would return and there would be improvements to other park and rides, including overnight parking and improved connections to longer-distance bus services.

A customer charter to include redress, particularly around late buses and buses that do not run is also proposed.

To improve access for the disabled, a new city centre shuttle service would be developed between the council and bus operators.

There would also be audio-visual announcements on buses and at bus stops.

A protocol to guarantee wheelchair users not able to access a wheelchair space on the first bus to arrive at their stop is able to hire a taxi at no extra cost.

The council would also work with the York Bus Forum and other representatives of passengers to constitute and maintain a consultative group meeting the best practice standards. Disability advocacy groups would also be represented on a Enhanced Partnership forum.

Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Transport, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, said: “"We're committed to delivering bold, local action to deliver economic and social benefits, such as new green jobs, economic savings and much improved well-being for York residents.

“Improved public transport is not only a benefit to local people and the local economy, it is a key tool in meeting our climate emergency and Net Zero commitments.”

He continued: “The BSIP funding represents a great chance to drive change through very significant investment and a new, statutory ‘Enhanced Partnership’ between the council and local bus operators, which sets out the responsibilities of both and makes a commitment to honouring them.

“Now we want to understand the views of the public, and stakeholder organisations, on our draft agreement, before we start the improvement programme.”

People are asked to give their views by completing the Enhanced Partnership Consultation online survey on the council website. They will also be able to view the draft Enhanced Partnership Plan and Scheme online.

The consultation runs until Thursday September 8.