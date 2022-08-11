THE team at a popular restaurant in York are celebrating after the business has been awarded two AA rosettes.

The Rattle Owl in Micklegate, which is owned by Clarrie O’Callaghan, was recently visited by AA inspectors and they have been awarded two stars as a result.

The restaurant has been in business for eight years and has established a strong reputation in that time for culinary excellence with praise going to head chef Tom Heywood and the entire team.

A spokesman for the restaurant said: "We got our first visit from the AA in the week and they immediately awarded us two Rosettes.

"Our whole team are thrilled beyond words.

"They also gave strong encouragement for the next level so we are keeping our fingers crossed.

"It's a great testament to the efforts of Tom and the Kitchen team and Laurissa and our front of house team over an incredibly difficult period for our industry.

"We are also so grateful to our wonderful local suppliers, who are providing us with the best Yorkshire has to offer.

"Working with local suppliers creates a community between those that grow the produce and those who cook with it and has never felt so important as now given the bumps in traditional supply chains."

Head chef Tom Heywood, at The Rattle Owl. Picture: @mollierosephotography

The small indie restaurant has previously featured in the Observer's 50 Things We Love about Food Right Now.

A 2 AA rosette restaurant indicates the best local restaurants, of which there are less than ten per cent in the country.

Rattle Owl is in a 17th-century, grade II-listed building with Roman ruins - the remains of a Roman road and part of a Roman house - in the cellar as well as several other historic features.

Alongside its wine stock, the cellar of the Rattle Owl, in Micklegate, features the remains of a Roman road and part of a Roman house

Its 42-cover restaurant is at street level, with private dining rooms upstairs.

The Roman remains find was made after renovations first got underway to transform it from the former Blake Head Book Shop, to the restaurant and shop it is today.

The Georgian private dining rooms at Rattle Owl. Picture: Jim Poyner Photography