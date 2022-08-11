Work has begun on installing new lights on some of the trees in Harrogate Stray.

After lighting was installed in Valley Gardens and the positive feedback received, the borough council has decided to replace the existing lighting along Montpellier Hill, West Park and York Place.

The new lights are being wrapped around the trunk rather than being strung through the branches resulting in an attractive illumination of the tree. This should result in better resistance to the weather and fewer repair requirements through the season.

More than 40 trees will each have around 100m of lights that will be a mixture of bright white, warm white and coloured, to produce a beautiful array of colour across the town during the autumn and winter months.

Councillor Sam Gibbs, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "The Stray is such an iconic landmark for Harrogate and throughout the year attracts thousands of visitors.

"We're often complimented on the existing lighting, but it can be difficult to manage due to lights getting blown around, hanging down and becoming dangerous.

"The replacement project will be a big change compared to the current display and should continue to bring a smile to people’s faces as they travel through the town in the evening."