A MAN is wanted in North Yorkshire for criminal damage and serious assault.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to the public to help them locate Ben Dack, 23, who is believed to be in the Filey area.

Officers have reported that he is wanted for a criminal damage offence and a serious assault.

If you have any information which could help to locate Dack then please call 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.

If you have an immediate sighting, then please dial 999.

Ref: 12220131672