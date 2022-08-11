A GUN salute was held in York today to honour the former Chief of general Staff in the British Army.
Field Marshal The Lord Inge KG GCB PC DL, who served as both Chief of the General Staff and Chief of the Defence Staff in the 1990s, died on July 20, aged 86.
The gun salute was held in York Museum Gardens earlier today for Peter Anthony Inge - who joined the force aged 18 at Catterick for his national service.
Lord Inge was appointed Chief of the General Staff in February 1992 and Chief of the Defence Staff, with the rank of field marshal, in March 1994.
In both roles, his main focuses were British involvement in UN peacekeeping operations in Bosnia and reforms and reductions to the military after the end of the Cold War.
Lord Inge was the last field marshal to serve in the Army, with the rank becoming a honorary position.
