TWO chainsaws and other gardening tools were stolen from a vehicle near Selby.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that two offenders entered the victim’s vehicle and stole two orange and cream Stihl chainsaws, an orange and black Stihl handheld leaf blower and an orange and silver Stihl bush cutter.

The two offenders then left the scene in a black Volvo XC90 which was waiting nearby.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 10 at around 7pm on Mill Lane in Camblesforth village, in the Selby area.

Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they have any information, and in particular, any local residents to come forward if they have captured any CCTV or doorbell footage of the vehicle and suspects.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Rebecca.Easton@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rebecca Easton.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220141511