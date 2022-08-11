A TEN-YEAR-OLD boy from a village in North Yorkshire has set himself a mighty challenge - to climb the ten highest peaks in England before he’s eleven.

Merlin Rowell, from Kirk Hammerton, between York and Harrogate, wanted to fundraise for the hospice where is his grandma, Kathleen, was cared for last year, the Durham-based St Cuthbert’s.

After chatting with his mum, Hester, and dad Andrew, they came up with ‘Merlin’s 10’, a fundraising challenge to raise some money for St Cuthbert's.

Merlin said: “Grandma was lots of fun. We used to fish for tadpoles, she would make me dinosaurs and we’d go on the best adventures. It seemed like a good thing to do something fun in memory of my Grandma – she was looked after really well at St Cuthbert’s. I want other people to be cared for if they need it too. They need a lot of money to care for people.”

Currently, Merlin and his parents have reached the halfway mark and climbed five out of the ten peaks. Merlin’s first climb was Helvellyn in the Lake District in March 2022, shortly followed by Cross Fell in April. Merlin then made it up Skiddaw - "It was cold and windy in the clouds," he said, and Great Gable in May.

Merlin and Hester Rowell at the top of Skiddaw

In August, he conquered Bowfell and said: “The best bit was scrambling up the river. My feet hurt by the end."

Hester said: “We often travel to the peak with Merlin in his PJ’s in the car. Then getting to the peak can be a long trudge for little legs, so there is often a need for encouragement: it’s the only time he can be sure his mum will properly listen to his Pokemon chat! Favourite food is a good motivator too: bagels are his top snacks.”

Merlin has been sponsored by lots of school friends and family and has so far raised over £520. Merlin’s birthday is in November and they have five peaks left to climb, including Scafell Pike and Great End. They hope to tick more off their list over the summer.

Hester and Andrew are understandably incredibly proud of Merlin’s achievements so far.

Merlin at the top of Helvellyn

They said: “We are really proud of Merlin, his grandma loved the outdoors and so it’s lovely to be able to get outside as a family, climbing these mountains together and remembering her.”

Andrew said: “As a family, we feel so fortunate that mum was able to spend her last days at St Cuthbert’s. The care and kindness really helped us at a sad and difficult time.”

Sarah Donkin, communications coordinator at St Cuthbert’s said: “I’ve worked at St Cuthbert’s for nearly six years now and have never heard of such an amazing challenge being completed by someone so young. Those peaks are a challenge for the best of us so to hear he’s taking them all in his stride just blows us away. We really are in awe of Merlin and all he has achieved so far. We can’t wait to see how the rest of the challenge goes and look forward to celebrating with him when he finishes. Without incredible fundraisers such as Merlin, we wouldn’t be able to provide the level of compassionate care that we do for the many families who need us each year.”

You can follow along with Merlin’s 10 on his JustGiving Page with updates from mum Hester.